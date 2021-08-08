CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading Down 30% This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 30% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $271,075.35 and $3,567.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00035496 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.91 or 0.00266950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00031200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006197 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

