Cryptopay (CPAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $580.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $580.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00848639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00099729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

