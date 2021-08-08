Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%.
Shares of CYRX stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $61.96. 357,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,938. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.33.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.
Cryoport Company Profile
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
