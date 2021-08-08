Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Crocs by 1,844.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,903. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $140.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.92. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $144.26.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.