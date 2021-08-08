Critical Analysis: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Ladder Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $186.91 million 24.38 $82.42 million $1.34 43.22 Ladder Capital $379.80 million 3.77 -$14.44 million $0.31 36.39

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ladder Capital. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Ladder Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 1 6 0 2.63 Ladder Capital 1 0 4 1 2.83

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus price target of $58.88, indicating a potential upside of 1.65%. Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.06%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital pays out 258.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 55.18% 8.42% 3.02% Ladder Capital 4.69% 0.87% 0.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Ladder Capital on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment comprises of all of the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping centre, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

