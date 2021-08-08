Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Announces Earnings Results

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, reports. Crimson Wine Group had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter.
Shares of CWGL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,448. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Crimson Wine Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00.
Crimson Wine Group Company Profile
