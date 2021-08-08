Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Announces Earnings Results

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, reports. Crimson Wine Group had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter.

Shares of CWGL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,448. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Crimson Wine Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

