Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.63. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 2,173,152 shares.

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.16.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.8491119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

