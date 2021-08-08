Credit Suisse Group Raises Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target to $17.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.29.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $26,846,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $570,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $2,241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $197,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.