Credit Suisse Group Raises Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $420.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $363.43.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $408.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $420.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,317 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

