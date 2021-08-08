Credit Suisse Group Raises Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $420.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $363.43.
Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $408.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $420.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.27.
In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,317 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
