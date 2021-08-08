Credit Suisse Group Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $712.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $660.00 to $712.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.86.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $629.11 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $653.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

