CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $91.56 and last traded at $91.56, with a volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.10.

The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $728,937 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $679.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.00.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

