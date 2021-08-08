CPChain (CPC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $128,405.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, CPChain has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $128,405.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

