Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after buying an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,420,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Moody’s by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Shares of MCO opened at $384.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.67. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,497. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

