Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 338,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

