Cowen Trims Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Target Price to $100.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.73.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX stock opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in Alteryx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alteryx by 126.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.