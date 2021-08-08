Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.56. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $439.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $443.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

