Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Corteva updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

CTVA traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. 6,031,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

