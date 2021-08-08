Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.32. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 908,263 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

