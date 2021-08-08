Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

