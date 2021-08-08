Cormark Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$6.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVA. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.52.

TSE NVA opened at C$3.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.48. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$4.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$735.33 million and a PE ratio of 1.21.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 0.5115937 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

