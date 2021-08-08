CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. On average, analysts expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CORR opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

