Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Holdings Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $219,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.83 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CORT. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.