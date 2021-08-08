Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $849,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $145.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,665. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

