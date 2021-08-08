Contrasting Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nkarta and Kala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nkarta 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Nkarta currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.66%. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 576.75%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nkarta.

Profitability

This table compares Nkarta and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nkarta N/A -27.91% -23.14% Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,318.03% -101.43% -48.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nkarta and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nkarta $120,000.00 10,517.04 -$91.36 million ($3.05) -12.61 Kala Pharmaceuticals $6.36 million 31.91 -$104.33 million ($1.99) -1.58

Nkarta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kala Pharmaceuticals. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Nkarta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Nkarta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nkarta beats Kala Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development programs comprise KPI-285/KPI-286, a receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program for the treatment of various retinal diseases; SEGRM program, a novel class of compounds designed to regulate gene expression through the transrepression pathway while avoiding the transactivation pathway; and surface targeted steroid program (KPI-333), a new chemical entity as a topical steroid that targets the ocular surface. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

