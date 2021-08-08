Contrasting Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) and Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) and Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 35.83% 447.47% 30.31% Onconova Therapeutics -10,544.68% -139.26% -81.09%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $389.52 million 5.55 $106.18 million $0.79 16.90 Onconova Therapeutics $230,000.00 351.98 -$25.16 million ($2.10) -2.44

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Onconova Therapeutics. Onconova Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25 Onconova Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.11%. Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.20%. Given Onconova Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onconova Therapeutics is more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Onconova Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. The company was founded by Peter M. Hecht, Eric F. Summers, G. Todd Milne, Brian M. Cali, Joseph C. Cook Jr., and Gina Bornino Miller on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases. The company's product candidate oral rigosertib, which is in Phase 1 study of rigosertib in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor for patients with progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer; and in Phase 1b/2 for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. In addition, it is involved in preclinical work investigating rigosertib in COVID-19. The company has a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and license, development, and commercialization agreement with Pint International SA. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.