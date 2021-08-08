Contrasting Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) & Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Isabella Bank pays out 80.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 39.05% 11.47% 1.45% Isabella Bank 17.72% 6.23% 0.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and Isabella Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Isabella Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Isabella Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $743.39 million 4.27 $228.86 million $2.87 13.87 Isabella Bank $78.60 million 2.37 $10.89 million $1.34 17.54

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Isabella Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and group life, health, accident, disability, and other insurance products, as well as other employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 30 banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

