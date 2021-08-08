ContourGlobal plc (GLO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on September 10th

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) declared a dividend on Friday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.17. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GLO opened at GBX 197.60 ($2.58) on Friday. ContourGlobal has a 52-week low of GBX 181.17 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 223 ($2.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,475.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, insider Joseph Brandt sold 117,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £229,711.95 ($300,120.13).

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

