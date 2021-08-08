ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 46.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,482 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WISH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 855.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 641,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after buying an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,800,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of -1.67.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,086.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,721 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.85.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

