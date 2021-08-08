Content Neutrality Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $48,736.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $48,736.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00055298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.28 or 0.00865409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00100362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

