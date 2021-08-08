Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.21, but opened at $30.62. Construction Partners shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 853 shares.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Construction Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Construction Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Construction Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Construction Partners by 66.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

