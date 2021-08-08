Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Construction Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.99. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

