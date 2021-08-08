Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

ED traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,873. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

