Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 145,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $75.52 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

