Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:ED opened at $75.52 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after purchasing an additional 229,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

