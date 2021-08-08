CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been given a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.60 ($94.82).

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €74.30 ($87.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of €67.30. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a one year high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

