Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $19,613,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,241,000 after buying an additional 283,575 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after buying an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMP opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.77. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

