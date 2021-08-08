Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.03). Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

CMP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.98. 168,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

