Comparing Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) & Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Soliton has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Soliton and Aethlon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$14.54 million ($0.77) -28.57 Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 121.40 -$7.89 million ($0.65) -8.02

Aethlon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Soliton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Soliton and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 3 0 0 2.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Soliton presently has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.18%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.94%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Soliton.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -50.77% -47.25% Aethlon Medical N/A -63.76% -57.55%

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Soliton on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

