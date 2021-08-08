Comparing Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Plains and Artius Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $1.92 billion 0.88 -$108.78 million ($1.55) -22.54 Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Artius Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Plains.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Plains and Artius Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 0 1 9 0 2.90 Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Green Plains currently has a consensus price target of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.91%. Artius Acquisition has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 286.64%. Given Artius Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Green Plains.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and Artius Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains -3.71% -5.07% -2.52% Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Green Plains shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Artius Acquisition beats Green Plains on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc. engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment includes grain procurement and its commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers grains, and corn oil produced at ethanol plants. The Food and Ingredients segment is involved in cattle food-grade corn oil operations. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing, and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in June 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

