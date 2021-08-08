Comparing ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Wayfair (NYSE:W)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ContextLogic and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ContextLogic and Wayfair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 9 0 2.57 Wayfair 3 7 15 0 2.48

ContextLogic currently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 120.41%. Wayfair has a consensus target price of $328.19, suggesting a potential upside of 24.40%. Given ContextLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Wayfair.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ContextLogic and Wayfair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.39 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.67 Wayfair $14.15 billion 1.94 $185.00 million $2.14 123.28

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wayfair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wayfair beats ContextLogic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

