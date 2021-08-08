Comparing Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Allegro MicroSystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $844.45 million 25.02 $164.38 million $3.52 131.19 Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 11.12 $17.95 million $0.24 118.88

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Allegro MicroSystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 19.13% 19.63% 15.51% Allegro MicroSystems 6.74% 10.10% 8.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Monolithic Power Systems and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus price target of $435.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.80%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 21.68%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Allegro MicroSystems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

