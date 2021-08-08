Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 188,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,179,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.