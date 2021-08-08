CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Announces Earnings Results

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

