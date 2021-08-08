Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.09. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.08, with a volume of 169,836 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.88.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

