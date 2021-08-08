Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) PT Lowered to $5.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.75 to $5.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CCHWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Columbia Care in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.58.

OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08. Columbia Care has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

