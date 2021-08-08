Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.84, but opened at $21.95. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 2,685 shares.

COLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $723.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

