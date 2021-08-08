Collateral Pay Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $2.42 million worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00132043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00150504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,336.08 or 0.99778675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.66 or 0.00800405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,367,100 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

