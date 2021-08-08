Coin98 (C98) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $89.46 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $210.73 million and approximately $89.46 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005553 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.