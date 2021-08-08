Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

CDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

