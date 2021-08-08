CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNS Pharmaceuticals.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $99,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 94,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,907. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.34. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88.

CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

